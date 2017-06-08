Comey watch parties around the Bay Area

By Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Bars and coffee shops across the country, opened its doors early on Thursday to host watch parties for the James Comey testimony.

The former FBI Director is set to recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump.

Several bars are serving specialty drinks for the occasion, such as the “Covfefe.”

Other bars offered up free rounds each time President Trump tweeted about the hearing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s