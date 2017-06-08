Comey watch parties around the Bay Area



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Bars and coffee shops across the country, opened its doors early on Thursday to host watch parties for the James Comey testimony.

The former FBI Director is set to recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump.

Several bars are serving specialty drinks for the occasion, such as the “Covfefe.”

Other bars offered up free rounds each time President Trump tweeted about the hearing.

