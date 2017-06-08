Driven by hunger: Colorado police rescue bear cub trapped in car

WOODLAND PARK, CO (AP) — Police in a Colorado town rescued a bear cub that got trapped in a car after likely searching for a snack.
Officers in Woodland Park said a woman called police Friday to report strange noises coming from her car.
A responding officer opened the door and ushered the cub back into the wild, but not before snapping a few photos. Authorities posted them online with a reminder not to keep food in cars in areas frequented by bears.
Police believe the cub’s mother somehow opened the car door. When officers arrived, they could hear an animal rustling in the nearby bushes, but they didn’t see the mother bear.
The Gazette in Colorado Springs reports that officers checked the area several hours later and saw no signs of the animals.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MOTHER ACCUSED OF ABANDONING YOUNG GIRL NEAR SF ZOO IDENTIFIED
- WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOVING METH IN TODDLER’S MOUTH IN BERKELEY PARK
- FUGITIVE SEX OFFENDER WANTED IN VIRGINIA FOUND HIDING AMONG SF HOMELESS
- STANFORD STUDY: OFFICERS SPEAK LESS RESPECTFULLY TO BLACKS THAN WHITES
- VIDEO: HORSES ESCAPE IN SF’S GOLDEN GATE PARK
- JURY FINDS MAN GUILTY OF IMPREGNATING CHILD TWICE
- MOTHER SHOOTS, KILLS ARMED SUSPECT DURING ATTEMPTED HOME INVASION