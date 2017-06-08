SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4, along with its 170 sister stations across the nation, will be giving back to the community to celebrate Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

On June 17, 1996, the Nexstar Broadcasting Group launched as a standalone station in Pennsylvania. Today, with 170 stations, it has a presence in 100 television markets across the country.

Nexstar employees are known for giving back to their communities – and the company backs that commitment.

KRON4 station employees will be volunteering at food banks across the Bay Area on June 16 in an effort to give back to our community and make a difference.

We have partnered with the Food Bank of Contra Costa, the San Francisco Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

Fight hunger in your community by supporting your local food bank: http://bayareahunger.org/