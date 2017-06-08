Man charged in deadly Ghost Ship fire to appear in court



ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON)– One of the two men charged in the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire will make his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Derick Almena is set to be arraigned in Alameda County.

Almena was the operator of the warehouse when it went up in Flames last December.

A total of 36 people died in the fire.

Almena was charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

If he’s convicted, he faces up to 39 years in prison.

Derick Almena not in court yet. Faces 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Ghostship fire. Oakland @kron4news pic.twitter.com/dqRIeBHD2y — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) June 8, 2017

