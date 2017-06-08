Mountain lion spotted in San Carlos neighborhood

SAN CARLOS (KRON)–A San Carlos resident reported seeing a mountain lion on Wednesday night, according to San Mateo County officials.
The sighting was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 3300 block ofBrittan Avenue.
County officials asked residents to be alert and use caution in the event of any other sightings in the area.
Information about staying safe in areas where mountain lions live can be found at http://www.wildlife.ca.gov/keep-me-wild/lion.
