Mountain lion spotted in San Carlos neighborhood

By Published:

SAN CARLOS (KRON)–A San Carlos resident reported seeing a mountain lion on Wednesday night, according to San Mateo County officials.

The sighting was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 3300 block ofBrittan Avenue.

County officials asked residents to be alert and use caution in the event of any other sightings in the area.

Information about staying safe in areas where mountain lions live can be found at http://www.wildlife.ca.gov/keep-me-wild/lion.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s