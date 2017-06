Mudslide shuts down Highway 50

(KRON) Highway 50 near Kyburz is shut down due to a mudslide.

The slide started Thursday afternoon. Caltrans is working to cleanup the slide.

KRON4’s traffic maps have real time information have up to date travel times.

Highway 50 is now CLOSED at Alder Creek (between White Hall and Kyburz) due to mudslide. Will re-evaluate opening in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/GAYl51x2ns — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 9, 2017

WB lane of ED 50 at Alder Creek, between White Hall and Kyburz, to remain closed next several days due to more slide activity. pic.twitter.com/iIMjwA9jqh — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 8, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES