SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have released the mugshot of the Southern California man accused of killing an Australian tourist in a fight in the city’s Russian Hill neighborhood.

David Murillo has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

San Francisco District Attorney’s Office spokesman Alex Bastian said 34-year-old David Murillo of Hesperia was set to be arraigned Tuesday on the charges related to the death of Matthew Bate. Murillo is the father of two young girls.

Murillo’s bail is set at $100,000.

Authorities say Bate of Australia’s Woolner Northern Territory got into an argument with two men that turned physical early Friday outside a hotel in the Russian Hill neighborhood. The 33-year-old Bate suffered severe head trauma.

He died at a hospital.

San Francisco police spokeswoman Officer Giselle Talkoff said police were not releasing information about what the argument was about.

Officers located and detained Murillo inside a nearby hotel.

Murillo’s public defender said he has no criminal record and that this was self-defense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

