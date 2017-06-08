Oakland ranks No. 5 in top vegan cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is known for being on the cutting edge particularly when it comes to vegetarian dining.

Well, you might be surprised at where it ranks in one of the top vegan publications.

Editors with VegNews Magazine put together their top 10 list and Los Angeles was their most vegan-friendly.

Oakland with the help of the restaurant “Millennium” came in fifth.

San Francisco did not even make the top 10.

Interestingly, Detroit beat out San Francisco.

Editors raved about the motor city’s emerging scene.

