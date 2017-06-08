Officials investigate string of suspicious fires in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Firefighters are investigating two strings of suspicious fires in San Jose early Thursday morning, authorities said.

All six fires started outside in piles of debris and were all located within a 2-mile radius in Central San Jose, fire officials said.

The first three fires were all reported between 1:57 a.m. and 2:11 a.m. in the area around Clark Street and Dorothy Avenue in Willow Glen, but did not cause much damage.

Three more fires were reported between 4:38 a.m. and 5:01 a.m. in the area around Willow and Vine streets, about a mile away in the Tamien neighborhood.

The second of those fires, reported at 4:49 a.m., in a debris pile behind a convenience store in an area containing the occupants’ garbage and storage.

That fire spread to the store in the 200 block of Willow Street, leading to a two-alarm response. An aggressive interior attack by firefighters contained it to the store, fire officials said.

Last month, San Jose fire officials called in federal authorities to investigate a fire at the Assyrian Church of the East in Willow Glen.

Two or three other fires had been reported in the neighborhood that same week, fire officials said May 8.

Grocery/dumpsters torched in string of "suspicious" fires in San Jose. Investigators look for link to recent fire at nearby church. pic.twitter.com/RX5SKbf6a9 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) June 8, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES