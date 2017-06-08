Fires at Emeryville construction site determined to be arson

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — ATF has determined that the two fires that broke out at a construction site on San Pablo Avenue were intentionally set.

The fires broke out at 3800 San Pablo Avenue. The first fire happened in July 2016 and the second one broke out in May of this year.

Authorities have released a photo of a suspect in the case and are offering rewards of $100,000 in total for information.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Atf says both this year and last years fire at 3880 San Pablo avenue in emeryville was arson @kron4news — Dan Kerman (@DanKermanSF) June 8, 2017

PHOTOS: Massive Oakland-Emeryville fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Emeryville construction site fire Emeryville construction site fire Emeryville construction site fire

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES