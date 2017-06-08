SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP/KRON) – Prosecutors have charged a California woman with the murder of her young granddaughter and attempted murder of another granddaughter and daughter in a stabbing attack.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged 43-year-old Nicole Yanick Darrington with three felony counts ahead of a court appearance. She has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say Darrington stabbed her granddaughters and daughter Monday during a visit to their home in Colton, then fled. She was arrested Tuesday in San Bernardino.

Darrington spent nearly a decade in a state psychiatric hospital and outpatient treatment program after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in the attempted murder of her own children.

She was deemed sane by a jury in 2015, meaning she no longer required court-mandated psychiatric care.

Police have referred to her as Nicole Darrington-Clark.

