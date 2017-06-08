Southern California grandma charged with murder in stabbing attack pleads not guilty

By and Published: Updated:

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP/KRON) – Prosecutors have charged a California woman with the murder of her young granddaughter and attempted murder of another granddaughter and daughter in a stabbing attack.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged 43-year-old Nicole Yanick Darrington with three felony counts ahead of a court appearance. She has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say Darrington stabbed her granddaughters and daughter Monday during a visit to their home in Colton, then fled. She was arrested Tuesday in San Bernardino.

Darrington spent nearly a decade in a state psychiatric hospital and outpatient treatment program after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in the attempted murder of her own children.

She was deemed sane by a jury in 2015, meaning she no longer required court-mandated psychiatric care.

Police have referred to her as Nicole Darrington-Clark.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s