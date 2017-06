SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new app is trying to make the process of obtaining car insurance quicker and easier.

You take a picture of your license with your phone, and within minutes, you can be fully insured.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows us how it works.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

https://www.savewithgo.com/

