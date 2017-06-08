Third victim of Alameda crash dies

ALAMEDA (KRON) — A third victim of the Alameda crash has died, according to the Alameda County Coroner’s Office.

Sergio Garcia, 22, had been in critical condition at Highland Hospital since the crash that happened on May 29. Garcia died of complications of blunt head injuries.

A GMC Sierra truck was driving fast down Park Street when it clipped a minivan and flipped several times.

Seven people were in the truck at the time of the accident. Two others were killed, 17-year-old Briana Ortega and 17-year-old Simon Sotelo.

Garcia’s aunt tells KRON4 that Valdez owned the truck involved in the crash. She says he was not driving at the time. Instead, a friend was at the wheel.

Alameda police are investigating the crash.

