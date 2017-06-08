Top Dem, GOP intel senators say they trust Comey

(KRON) The top two members of the Senate intelligence committee say they believe former FBI director James Comey told the truth under oath Thursday.

Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina said, “I trust James Comey” and does not believe he lied. Sen. Mark Warner, the committee’s top Democrat, also said he believes Comey.

Comey said at the hearing that he interpreted comments from President Donald Trump as a directive to shut down the bureau’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump’s lawyer disputed that, saying the president never directed or suggested that Comey stop investigating anyone.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer challenged Trump to release tapes the president once alluded to in a tweet. “Play the tapes for all of America to hear,” he said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES