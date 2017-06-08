VIDEO: Cupcakes reportedly tainted with bodily fluids given out to high school students

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — Winchester police officers are investigating reports of tainted cupcakes at a school in Winsted on Wednesday.

The Winchester Police Chief says that the department is investigating complaints that they have received about suspected cupcakes that were tainted with bodily fluids and then brought to The Gilbert School in Winsted.

The principal of the school, Alan Strauss, says that the cupcakes were brought in by a student and then brought to school but it is unclear what the fluid was. He also mentioned that two parents spoke with police and he doesn’t know if charges have been pressed, however, the school is vigorously investigating this incident.

On Thursday afternoon, Strauss released the following statement to parents:

Late yesterday, we became aware of an alleged incident at The Gilbert School involving tainted cupcakes being given to certain students. Our students’ safety is our highest priority – if these allegations are found to be true, we condemn this behavior, and will take any and all appropriate actions to protect our students. We are working closely with the Winchester police to determine what the facts are in this matter, and are providing support and counseling to any students who believe they have been affected. I want parents and students to be assured we are taking this incident very seriously, and will keep them updated.”

If you have any tips to add to this investigation, please reach out to the Winchester Police Department at (860) 379-2721.