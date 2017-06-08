SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — June is Gay Pride month and on Thursday night, hundreds of people gathered to remember a man who helped launch the modern pride movement.

Gilbert Baker, who died earlier this year, created the world famous rainbow flag, which has become the movement’s symbol. The gathering took place in San Francisco’s Castro District.

Baker stitched together the rainbow flag back in 1978, and now, it’s almost everywhere. In the Castro, the flag hangs on every corner and in every window for blocks.

Baker lived in San Francisco for a long time, but he passed away at his home in New York back in March at the age of 65.

At the Castro Street Theatre, hundreds of people came to celebrate Baker’s life. He lived in San Francisco for a long time before moving back to New York a few years ago.

On Thursday night, KRON4 with one of his long-time friends, who says that while Gilbert is gone, his most famous creation will endure.

San Francisco’s Pride weekend is set for Jun. 24 and 25.

