DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WTNH) — Police in Maryland are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect who tried to break into an ATM using a stolen backhoe.
The incident took place on June 1 and was caught on surveillance video.
Police say the backhoe was stolen and then driven 5 miles to the bank.
The suspect didn’t make off with any money, instead causing roughly $10,000 in damage to the machine.
Authorities believe the same plan pulled off an ATM theft in 2016 when he and two accomplices broke into a tobacco store.
