YOE, Pennsylvania (KRON/CNN) — Not many dogs get to be firefighters, police K-9’s, and electricians, but that’s just part of the experiences one man arranged for his beloved pooch as he and his family prepare to say goodbye.

Tim Griffin created a bucket list for his 12-year-old dog, Molson, after he was diagnosed with cancer and given only months to live.

Molson has gone from being an honorary firefighter with the Yoe Fire Department to becoming Sgt. Molson with the Pennsylvania State Police

Molson even got married, the wedding complete with a flower girl, ordained minister, and a bride of course.

Two webpages are set up for Molson.

Follow his adventures: https://mistermolson.wordpress.com/

Donate to canine research: http://www.wearethecure.org/friends/mistermolson#.WTXCBWjyu70

