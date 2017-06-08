HATTON, North Dakota (KRON) — A North Dakota man found himself face-to-face with a powerful tornado just a few hundred feet away.
This incredible cell phone video is going viral. The cameraman, Jesse Bye, says he was in the middle of spraying corn in his farm fields when this massive tornado started forming.
He says he stayed in his truck and watched it vanish to the northeast.
Jesse says, thankfully, it wasn’t very destructive. No one was hurt.
Farmer Jesse says it was a lot of excitement for a day on the tractor.
