Warriors rest up, ready for Game 4

(KRON) The Warriors are one win away from their second championship in three years.

Kevin Durant discussed being on the brink of 16-0 in the playoffs “I am just trying to stay in this moment and not worry about the future.”

The Warriors roared back against the Cleveland Cavs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, ending with an 11-0 run in the last three minutes of the game.

Durant said Thursday “I know it was exciting game last night for the fans, for people to see but as a player you are just trying to stay in the moment.” Durant added “they are still champions and we have to go out there and take.”

Thursday was an off day but there was practice earlier today.

Also Thursday the Warriors historic playoff run was front and center for the Cavs.

LeBron James says he doesn’t have any problem with Golden State building a super team.  James was asked if it’s good for the league, or even fair, to have such a dominant team. James says this is what happens in sports, and if he ever becomes an owner, he’s “going to try to sign everybody

KRON4’s Mark Carpenter is in Cleveland, he will report live on KRON4 News starting at 5pm Thurday.

Warriors vs Cavs Game 3 NBA Finals

