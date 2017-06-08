Warriors rest up, ready for Game 4

(KRON) The Warriors are one win away from their second championship in three years.

Kevin Durant discussed being on the brink of 16-0 in the playoffs “I am just trying to stay in this moment and not worry about the future.”

The Warriors roared back against the Cleveland Cavs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, ending with an 11-0 run in the last three minutes of the game.

Durant said Thursday “I know it was exciting game last night for the fans, for people to see but as a player you are just trying to stay in the moment.” Durant added “they are still champions and we have to go out there and take.”

Thursday was an off day but there was practice earlier today.

Also Thursday the Warriors historic playoff run was front and center for the Cavs.

LeBron James says he doesn’t have any problem with Golden State building a super team. James was asked if it’s good for the league, or even fair, to have such a dominant team. James says this is what happens in sports, and if he ever becomes an owner, he’s “going to try to sign everybody

KRON4’s Mark Carpenter is in Cleveland, he will report live on KRON4 News starting at 5pm Thurday.

Warriors vs Cavs Game 3 NBA Finals View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Ronald Martinez/Pool Photo via AP) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives on Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green (23) and Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) holds teammate Draymond Green, right, back. during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives on Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, rear, during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues with referee Monty McCutchen (13) during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center,and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert, on the other side of the official, argue during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) talks to Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

