2 San Francisco officers injured in rollover crash on Great Hwy

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two San Francisco police officers were injured Friday night after a collision in their patrol car on the Great Highway near the city’s Richmond District.

At 7:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving a police patrol vehicle and some kind of object in the roadway in the 1000 block of Great Highway, according to police.

The impact caused the patrol car to overturn.

The car’s airbags were deployed and the two officers inside suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. The officers were taken to a hospital.

It did not appear as if any other vehicles were involved.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Great Highway have been blocked as the incident is being investigated, according to police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s