Berkeley women’s mosque teaches self-defense class

By Published:

BERKELEY (KRON) — A women’s mosque in Berkeley is teaching an introductory course in self-defense.

Qal’bu Maryam Women’s Mosque and Tuff Love Fitness Collective teamed up to host the even called Into to Self-Defense for Muslim Women: A Hate Crime Survival Seminar.

The class teaches women how to protect themselves against common attack scenarios.

It also teaches them how to think in terms of choices and options while developing awareness, assertiveness skills and practice for physical self-defense techniques, according to the instructor.

The class covers non-contact self-defense. Self-defense begins long before it gets physical, so ways to heightened one’s a sense of awareness are taught.

For more information visit Tufflovefitness.net or follow them on Facebook.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s