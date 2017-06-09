Berkeley women’s mosque teaches self-defense class

BERKELEY (KRON) — A women’s mosque in Berkeley is teaching an introductory course in self-defense.

Qal’bu Maryam Women’s Mosque and Tuff Love Fitness Collective teamed up to host the even called Into to Self-Defense for Muslim Women: A Hate Crime Survival Seminar.

The class teaches women how to protect themselves against common attack scenarios.

It also teaches them how to think in terms of choices and options while developing awareness, assertiveness skills and practice for physical self-defense techniques, according to the instructor.

The class covers non-contact self-defense. Self-defense begins long before it gets physical, so ways to heightened one’s a sense of awareness are taught.

For more information visit Tufflovefitness.net or follow them on Facebook.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES