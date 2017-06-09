CONCORD (KRON) — Golden State Warriors fans are hoping to witness history Friday night as the 3-0 team takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The city of Concord is holding a viewing party in Todos Santos Plaza at Grant Street and Willow Pass Road for Game 4 in the NBA Finals.

The game will be shown on the big screen and there will be food available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

The Warriors have gone the entire postseason without losing a game. They will be the first team in NBA history to sweep throughout the entire postseason if they can hold off LeBron James and the Cavaliers one last time.

