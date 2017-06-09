Defense team, wife of Ghost Ship operator hold news conference

OAKLAND (KRON) — A public press conference will take place Friday morning in defense of Ghost Ship operator, Derick Almena.

Almena was recently charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people last December.

His defense team and wife, Micah Allison, are expected to speak at the conference before taking questions from the media.

Almena’s arraignment is scheduled for next Thursday.

He is one of two men charged in the deadly fire.

If convicted, he faces 39 years in prison.

