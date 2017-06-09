Gas line break prompts North Bay road closure

MILL VALLEY (KRON) — A roadway in Mill Valley is closed Tuesday due to a gas line break, according to Mill Valley Police Department.

Just before 11:00 a.m., police reported the gas line break on northbound Miller Ave. at Reed St.

PG&E crews are on scene, polcie said.

The public is advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.

There is no estimation for when the area will reopen to traffic.

