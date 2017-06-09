Hazmat team investigates spill near Chevron Refinery in Richmond

RICHMOND (KRON) — A Contra Costa County hazardous materials crew is investigating a spill in the water near the Chevron Refinery in Richmond Friday morning, according to a county official.

The spill near the “long wharf” was discovered around 6:35 a.m., according to Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia via Twitter.

Boats and booms were deployed to contain a “black solid substance,” Gioia said.

There is no public health threat at this time, officials said.

Chevron officials have since released the following statement:

This morning around 6:30 am, a soot-like material was identified in the water between a berthed ship and our long—wharf.  The ship and wharf were quickly boomed by our emergency response team and agency notifications have been made. The material is contained and we are investigating the source. Operating safely and responsibly is at the core of everything we do at the Richmond Refinery.”

