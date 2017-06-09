Layoffs coming after Verizon’s Yahoo deal closes next week

(CNN Newsource) – Thousands of tech employees are one step closer to losing their jobs.

After Yahoo shareholders Thursday approved an agreement for Verizon to buy Yahoo’s core internet assets for nearly $4.5 billion.

That’s according to preliminary results from a special shareholder meeting.

The deal is expected to close on Tuesday.

Yahoo and AOL will form a new company under Verizon called “Oath.”

A source familiar with the matter says Verizon expects to cut up to 2,100 employees, roughly 15 percent of the staff.

