Layoffs coming after Verizon’s Yahoo deal closes next week

(CNN Newsource) – Thousands of tech employees are one step closer to losing their jobs.
After Yahoo shareholders Thursday approved an agreement for Verizon to buy Yahoo’s core internet assets for nearly $4.5 billion.
That’s according to preliminary results from a special shareholder meeting.
The deal is expected to close on Tuesday.
Yahoo and AOL will form a new company under Verizon called “Oath.”
A source familiar with the matter says Verizon expects to cut up to 2,100 employees, roughly 15 percent of the staff.
