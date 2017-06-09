MUST-SEE VIDEO: Toddler helps baby brother escape crib

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A baby monitor captured a priceless moment of brotherly love.
In the video posted to Facebook, the toddler is seen showing his baby brother how to escape from his crib.
The little boy brings a blue chair into the crib.
He then climbs into the crib himself to demonstrate the great escape.
The boy eventually helps his brother get out of the crib, and they celebrate with a hug before leaving the room.
