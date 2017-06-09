Napa father arrested on suspicion of child endangerment

NAPA (KRON) — A father of a 2-year-old has been arrested in Napa for alleged child endangerment, police said Friday.

On Wednesday, Santa Rosa police informed the Napa Police Department about possible child abuse that happened in Napa, police said. Napa police contacted the father, identified as Daniel Leon, 23, of Napa, at the hospital.

After interviewing the girl’s family and hospital staff, police arrested Leon for felony child abuse and violating his probation.

The girl was transferred to a hospital out of the area, police said.

Further details were not released by police.

