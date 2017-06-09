Napa father arrested on suspicion of child endangerment

NAPA (KRON) — A father of a 2-year-old has been arrested in Napa for alleged child endangerment, police said Friday.
On Wednesday, Santa Rosa police informed the Napa Police Department about possible child abuse that happened in Napa, police said. Napa police contacted the father, identified as Daniel Leon, 23, of Napa, at the hospital.
After interviewing the girl’s family and hospital staff, police arrested Leon for felony child abuse and violating his probation.
The girl was transferred to a hospital out of the area, police said.
Further details were not released by police.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 15-YEAR-OLD ACCIDENTALLY SHOT, KILLED BY FRIEND WITH BB GUN IN ANTIOCH
- THIRD VICTIM OF ALAMEDA CRASH DIES
- LAWSUIT: PLEASANTON BUSINESS OWNER DRESSED LIKE TRUMP RACIALLY HARASSED EMPLOYEE
- VIDEO: RACIALLY-CHARGED FIGHT AT CHICAGO STARBUCKS CAUGHT ON CAMERA
- VIDEO: OHIO SUBWAY EMPLOYEE TELLS ROBBER TO ‘GET A JOB’
- COMEY: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SPREAD ‘LIES, PLAIN AND SIMPLE’