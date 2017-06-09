PHOTOS: Lucky pets of Dub Nation

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Warriors are 15-0 this post season and are looking to punctuate their historic playoff run with a win tonight in Cleveland.

Golden State will be the first team in NBA history to sweep throughout the entire post season if they can hold off LeBron James and the Cavaliers one last time.

The sensational win streak would not be possible however, without the loyalty of Dub Nation, and as some fans claim, without their lucky pets.

Send us photos of your “Lucky Little Warrior(s)” to see them featured in our gallery!

Dub Nation’s Lucky Little Warriors View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Warrior Pup! Warrior Kitty! Photo from Kelly M. Cesena Warrior Kitty! Photo from Kelly M. Cesena French Bulldog, Klay Thompson, is a lucky charm!