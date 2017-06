Police investigate stabbing outside Millbrae library

MILLBRAE (KRON) — Police are investigating a stabbing outside of the Millbrae public library Friday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are asking residents to avoid the library, located at 1 Library Avenue.

Authorities will hold a news conference on the stabbing at 6 p.m.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES