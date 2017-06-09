SAN FRANCISCO (CNN Newsource) — The must-have Apple of the week? A pair of vintage sneakers from the 90s!

According to the listing, the lovely pair of kicks were made “exclusively for their employees in the early 1990s.”

They are white, size 9 1/2, and have the company’s old rainbow-colored Macintosh logo on them.

The sneakers are valued at $30,000, and the opening bid is $15,000.

The bidding for the shoes will end on Sunday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES