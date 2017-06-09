SAN FRANCISCO (CNN Newsource) — The must-have Apple of the week? A pair of vintage sneakers from the 90s!
According to the listing, the lovely pair of kicks were made “exclusively for their employees in the early 1990s.”
They are white, size 9 1/2, and have the company’s old rainbow-colored Macintosh logo on them.
The sneakers are valued at $30,000, and the opening bid is $15,000.
The bidding for the shoes will end on Sunday.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 15-YEAR-OLD ACCIDENTALLY SHOT, KILLED BY FRIEND WITH BB GUN IN ANTIOCH
- THIRD VICTIM OF ALAMEDA CRASH DIES
- LAWSUIT: PLEASANTON BUSINESS OWNER DRESSED LIKE TRUMP RACIALLY HARASSED EMPLOYEE
- VIDEO: RACIALLY-CHARGED FIGHT AT CHICAGO STARBUCKS CAUGHT ON CAMERA
- VIDEO: OHIO SUBWAY EMPLOYEE TELLS ROBBER TO ‘GET A JOB’
- COMEY: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SPREAD ‘LIES, PLAIN AND SIMPLE’