Rare 90s Apple sneakers up for auction, $15,000 starting bid

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN Newsource) — The must-have Apple of the week?  A pair of vintage sneakers from the 90s!

According to the listing, the lovely pair of kicks were made “exclusively for their employees in the early 1990s.”

They are white, size 9 1/2, and have the company’s old rainbow-colored Macintosh logo on them. 

The sneakers are valued at $30,000, and the opening bid is $15,000.

The bidding for the shoes will end on Sunday.

