SAN BRUNO (KRON) — A San Bruno man has been arrested after allegedly firing a BB gun at several cars, shattering their windows.

Just before midnight on Thursday night, officers were called to the 900 block of Huntington Avenue where a driver said something hit his window, causing it to shatter.

They had also received another report of a similar incident involving a vehicle driving through the area being struck by a projectile and damaged earlier that morning at 12:58 a.m.

As officers were investigating, another car window shattered on the same street. The car was parked at the time, according to police.

Police were able to find the house where the shots were coming from and arrested 24-year-old Brandon Moore.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a BB device in a grossly negligent manner and vandalism.

This all happening on the same day a teenager in Antioch was accidentally shot and killed by his friend with a BB gun.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

