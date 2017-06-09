SAN BRUNO (KRON) — San Bruno police are looking for a man who was masturbating inside his car on Wednesday.

Officers with the San Bruno Police Department responded Wednesday at 2:44 p.m. to the 300 block of Oak Avenue on a report of a man masturbating in a vehicle.

Witnesses told police they noticed the man masturbating in the vehicle before he drove away south on Oak Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 35 years old with short dark hair, unshaven and with a slim build, police said.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

He was driving a silver four-door Toyota or Honda with tinted windows and a sunroof.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

