SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco bar is offering a free shot every time a Golden State Warriors sinks a 3-pointer during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

No, this is not a joke. RM 212, a restaurant and bar at 690 Sacramento Street, posted on their Instagram account confirming the crazy deal.

The restaurant is trying to attack a crowd, and it just might work, since their deal has been going viral ever since.

Wait a minute this might be a game changer pic.twitter.com/BnOLzd5mwa — J🏀HN🍕🌹 (@pdxbrocialite) June 9, 2017

