San Francisco bar offering free shots for every Warriors 3-pointer

By Published: Updated:
(Twitter: @pdxbrocialite)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco bar is offering a free shot every time a Golden State Warriors sinks a 3-pointer during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

No, this is not a joke. RM 212, a restaurant and bar at 690 Sacramento Street, posted on their Instagram account confirming the crazy deal.

The restaurant is trying to attack a crowd, and it just might work, since their deal has been going viral ever since.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s