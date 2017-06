SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It is being called the Uber of shipping.

A new app is out that can help you get something from point A to point B for less than traditional shipping methods.

So far, it’s getting good reviews, but is it safe to use?

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate met with a Bay Area user to find out.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

WEB LINKS:

https://www.roadie.com/

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES