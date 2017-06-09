Teen gets birthday gift from late father

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — An eastern Michigan teen whose father recently died has received a surprise birthday gift from him posthumously.
Video footage shows 16-year-old Johnny Crow tearfully accepting a Dean Razorback guitar from the Port Huron Music Center as a birthday gift from his father, John Crow.
John Crow died at the age of 49 after a heart attack in April.
The music center’s owner, Pete Kruse, says John Crow ordered the guitar in January for his son. After the death, Kruse contacted Johnny’s 20-year-old sister, Chandler Crow, about the gift.
Chandler Crow captured footage of the birthday surprise, which has been viewed more than 6 million times on Facebook and became popular on Reddit on Thursday.
Johnny says the supportive messages and shared stories of grief have helped him cope.
