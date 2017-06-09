SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich recap Game 3 and preview Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Gary says Game 3 was one of the “great games in Warriors history.”

Darya agrees, pointing out the last three minutes were particularly spectacular.

At that point in the game, Golden State was down by six points with momentum seemingly in the Cavalier’s favor.

Then the pendulum took a swing in the opposite direction when the Warriors went on an 11-0 run, while Cleveland missed eight consecutive shots.

Kevin Durant practically sealed the deal with a cold-blooded three and the Dubs went on to win 118-113.

Still, Durant knows a tough task lies ahead.

“Job’s not done,” he said. “Close-out game is always the toughest.”

That close-out game could come tonight if the Dubs can overcome LeBron James and Kyrie Irving one more time.

Not only would the Warriors be world champs, they would also hold the record for best playoff run made by any team in major American sports.

History is on the line tonight at 6:00 p.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES