Toddlers die after being left in hot car for 14 hours

By Published:

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) — Two toddlers died at a Texas hospital Wednesday after being left alone in a car for 14 hours.

The Kerr County Sheriff said the 19-year-old mother, Amanda Hawkins, intentionally left the girls while she hung out at someone’s house overnight until noon.

The sheriff said temperatures reached into the 90’s that day.

He said the children were unconscious when Hawkins took them out of the car and she didn’t immediately take them to the hospital because she “did not want to get into trouble.”

Hawkins has been charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.

The charges could be upgraded after the case goes to a grand jury.

