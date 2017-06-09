Trump welcomes Romanian president to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has welcomed Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to the White House for talks.

Trump says Romania has been a great ally to the U.S. and he’s honored to host Iohannis for what the White House has said is a working visit.

Iohannis says he’s honored to be at the White House.

The leaders will face the White House press corps at a news conference in the Rose Garden after their talks. Trump will most likely be questioned about Thursday’s testimony by former FBI Director James Comey. Comey told the Senate Intelligence committee that Trump asked him to let go of an investigation into Michael Flynn, the president’s former national security adviser.

Trump fired Comey last month.

