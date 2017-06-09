VIDEO: Masked men rob Pleasanton 7-Eleven at gunpoint

PLEASANTON (KRON) — Police in Pleasanton are looking for two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint on Monday.
The robbery happened at 6:24 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store on Hopyard Road, according to police.
Two masked men entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk.
The men then took cash and tobacco products from the store, police said.
Police believe they may have fled in a dark-colored sedan.
If you can identify these men or have any information about this crime please contact Detective Pittl at (925) 931-5100.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 15-YEAR-OLD ACCIDENTALLY SHOT, KILLED BY FRIEND WITH BB GUN IN ANTIOCH
- THIRD VICTIM OF ALAMEDA CRASH DIES
- LAWSUIT: PLEASANTON BUSINESS OWNER DRESSED LIKE TRUMP RACIALLY HARASSED EMPLOYEE
- VIDEO: RACIALLY-CHARGED FIGHT AT CHICAGO STARBUCKS CAUGHT ON CAMERA
- VIDEO: OHIO SUBWAY EMPLOYEE TELLS ROBBER TO ‘GET A JOB’
- COMEY: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SPREAD ‘LIES, PLAIN AND SIMPLE’