VIDEO: Masked men rob Pleasanton 7-Eleven at gunpoint

PLEASANTON (KRON) — Police in Pleasanton are looking for two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint on Monday.

The robbery happened at 6:24 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store on Hopyard Road, according to police.

Two masked men entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk.

The men then took cash and tobacco products from the store, police said.

Police believe they may have fled in a dark-colored sedan.

If you can identify these men or have any information about this crime please contact Detective Pittl at (925) 931-5100.

