SAN JOSE (KRON) — A Stanford lecturer and prestigious musician was arrested by San Jose police and is now facing a charge of prowling.

A $5,000 warrant was issued for Mark Veregge’s arrest on the misdemeanor charge of prowling back in May.

The Julliard-trained musician is also a principal percussionist for the California Symphony and works as a personnel manager for the Opera San Jose, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The general director of the Opera was bewildered to hear of the charge Veregge is facing, saying he’s known him for 30 years. He called him a brilliant musician and a stand-up normal guy.

No one was home at his house in South San Jose where neighbors say he lives with his wife. Their children are grown and out of the house.

KRON4 spoke to another neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera.

The neighbor says he shocked by the allegations.

Veregge is expected to be arraigned on the charge Jun. 30.

