VIDEO: Steve Kerr jokes that old-timers would kill Warriors

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steve Kerr hasn’t talked to any of the old-timers who say their teams would have beaten his Golden State Warriors.

But he sarcastically responded to them Friday before Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, saying they were right and “they would all kill us.”

With the Warriors unbeaten in the postseason and a victory away from a second title in three years, a number of former players have said their teams would have beaten them. Magic Johnson has said that his Lakers would probably have even done it in a sweep.

Kerr mockingly agreed, saying after the Warriors’ shootaround that “the game gets worse as time goes on” and “players are less talented than they used to be.”

He added: “The guys in the ’50s would have destroyed everybody.”

Steve Kerr's response to former players who say their teams would destroy the #Warriors #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/zCn3W7xHZl — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) June 9, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES