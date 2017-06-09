VIDEO: Two cars slam into Oakland home

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are investigating after two cars crashed into a home in Oakland early Friday morning.
The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. at 8138 Dowling St.
KRON4’s Will Tran is at the scene.
He says one SUV slammed into another, and both went crashing into a house, causing considerable damage.
At first there appeared to be a gas line break, but PG&E officials say the situation is under control.
There are no injuries reported, and no one has been arrested.
It is unclear what caused the collision at this time.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
Breaking-car slams into another car parked at house off of MacArthur in oakland @kron4news pic.twitter.com/ZOrn9rPDln
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) June 9, 2017
