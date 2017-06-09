VIDEO: Two cars slam into Oakland home

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are investigating after two cars crashed into a home in Oakland early Friday morning.

The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. at 8138 Dowling St.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the scene.

He says one SUV slammed into another, and both went crashing into a house, causing considerable damage.

At first there appeared to be a gas line break, but PG&E officials say the situation is under control.

There are no injuries reported, and no one has been arrested.

It is unclear what caused the collision at this time.

Breaking-car slams into another car parked at house off of MacArthur in oakland @kron4news pic.twitter.com/ZOrn9rPDln — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) June 9, 2017

