OAKLAND (KRON) — Oracle Arena is lit up in blue and gold Friday morning as the Warriors look to sweep the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is reporting live from Oracle Arena with a preview.

After winning Game 3 –the most intense game of this series– the Warriors are in Cleveland gearing up for Game 4, she says.

The only thing standing in the way of Golden State and that golden championship trophy is another win.

If they do so tonight at Quicken Loans Arena, they will have completed the post season with a pristine 16-0 record, the best playoff record ever of any major American sport.

Dubs fans will be cheering on the team from Oracle Arena, the biggest watch party in the Bay Area.

Tickets are already sold-out, but San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza is also hosting a major watch party. The best part – It’s free!

