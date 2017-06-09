VIDEO: Woman seriously injured after texting tumbl

By Published:

NEW JERSEY (KRON) —  A 67-year-old woman is in the hospital Friday morning after falling six feet through a sidewalk opening in New Jersey.

Police say the woman was distracted by her cell phone when she fell.

There were construction crews in the opening repairing gas lines when the woman fell.

Fire crews were able to pull her to safety and take her to the hospital.

She is still in serious condition this morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s