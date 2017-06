7 displaced by fire at independent living facility in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON)– Seven residents at an independent living facility in unincorporated Hayward were displaced by a fire that broke out Saturday morning.

The 1-alarm fire happened at 234 Sunset Boulevard.

The fire was contained within 10 minutes according to fire officials.

No one was injured.

Red Cross was on scene to assist those displaced by the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

