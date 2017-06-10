BART CLOSURE: No weekend service at Lake Merritt Station

Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — Lake Merritt BART station is closed this weekend for maintenance work, according to BART officials.

This means that June 10 and 11, no trains will run between Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stations.

Riders have the option to take a free bus bridge to make that connection, but there will be delays of 20-40 minutes.

Officials say the delays particularly impact those taking BART to the Oakland Airport.

