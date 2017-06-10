FLORIDA (WFLA) – Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown is once again in trouble with the law after he reportedly assaulted his new girlfriend and held her against her will, TMZ reports and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to People.

Gordon, 26, was taken into custody by Sanford police on Saturday after his girlfriend filed a report claiming Gordon had beat her and prevented her from leaving her home.

Gordon is still under criminal investigation for the 2015 death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of late singer Whitney Houston.

Brown was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub inside the Atlanta home she shared with Gordon. Brown went into a coma and died in hospice care six months later.

Her estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Gordon that alleged he beat her up during a “cocaine and drinking binge.” Gordon was found legally responsible for her death in 2016 after he failed to show up to a civil hearing. He was ordered to pay Brown’s family $36 million.

Now, after his latest string of legal trouble, Gordon faces two charges of domestic violence and kidnapping.

