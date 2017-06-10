Crews battling large grass fire in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)– Crews are responding to a large grass fire in one Oakland neighborhood.

The fire broke out near 98th Avenue in East Oakland.

According to fire officials, multiple campers and trailers are on fire in an empty lot.

98th Ave Fire – Command reports multiple campers & trailers on fire in empty lot. E18 performing 4-way operation. — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) June 11, 2017

98th Ave Fire – E27 deploying big lines. Long distance from hydrant requiring supply lines from 2 engines to reach E27. — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) June 11, 2017

98th Ave Fire – Command requests extra engine company. Also requesting OPD for traffic control to protect H2O supply. E18 dispatched. — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) June 11, 2017

98th Ave/Empire large grass fire with trailers on fire reported by E27 on scene. E27, 20, 29, T7, Batt 3. — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) June 11, 2017