Crews battling large grass fire in Oakland

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON)– Crews are responding to a large grass fire in one Oakland neighborhood.

The fire broke out near 98th Avenue in East Oakland.

According to fire officials, multiple campers and trailers are on fire in an empty lot.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s